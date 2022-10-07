AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.11% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 626,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 150,017 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,320,000 after purchasing an additional 697,755 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.9% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.