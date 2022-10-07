AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $6.71 Million in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.09% of CAE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CAE stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

