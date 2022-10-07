Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,497 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $183,696,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

