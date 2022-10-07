AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $8.65 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

ALGN stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.27. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $713.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

