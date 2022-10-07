AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,834 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 342,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 3,280,083 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.1% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 151.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 183,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 110,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.74 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

