AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,058 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,514,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 483,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481,546 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,761,000 after acquiring an additional 456,035 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

