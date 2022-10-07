AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

FERG stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

