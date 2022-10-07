Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.