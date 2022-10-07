O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

