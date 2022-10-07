American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

