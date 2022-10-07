Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $99,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.51 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

