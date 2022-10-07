Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.