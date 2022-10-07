Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5,945.8% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 14.3% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

BX opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.