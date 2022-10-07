Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,492,000 after purchasing an additional 581,862 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $24,109,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

BIP stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

