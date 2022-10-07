Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,289 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

