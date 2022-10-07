Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 56 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $712.05 and a 200-day moving average of $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

