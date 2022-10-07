Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

BX stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

