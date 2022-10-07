Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,492,000 after acquiring an additional 581,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $24,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

