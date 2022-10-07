Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $102,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $197.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.33 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

