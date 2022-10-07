Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $220.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.