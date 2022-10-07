Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $300.76 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

