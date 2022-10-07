Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.