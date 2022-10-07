Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ingredion by 13.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $80.73 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.