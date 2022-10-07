Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $206,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 41.0% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.