Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,317 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $182.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.13 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

