Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Endava were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $78.23 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava Profile

DAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.