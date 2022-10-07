Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $180.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

