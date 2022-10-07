Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 3,432 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

ANAB opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $768.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.04. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

