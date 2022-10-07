Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

