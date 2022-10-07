Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,900 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

