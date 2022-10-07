Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac Trading Down 5.9 %

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $413.82 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.84 and its 200 day moving average is $427.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

