Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $552,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

