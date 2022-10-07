Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,469,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,490,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.18. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

