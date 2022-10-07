Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 62 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $918.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $886.38. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

