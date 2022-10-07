Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 4,900 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

PNFP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

