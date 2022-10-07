SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

