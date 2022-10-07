Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $260.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

