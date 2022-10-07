Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 1st

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

