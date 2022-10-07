Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NXN stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $14.31.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
