Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXN stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

