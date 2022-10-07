Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.