Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.