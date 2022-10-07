BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUJ opened at $11.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
