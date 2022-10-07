BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

