BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance
DSU stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
