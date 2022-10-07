BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

