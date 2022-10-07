Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NUO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.30.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
