Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NUO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

