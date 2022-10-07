Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NNY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

