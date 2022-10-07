Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NNY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
