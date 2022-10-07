BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

