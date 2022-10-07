Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NPV opened at $12.55 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

