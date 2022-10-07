Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NPV opened at $12.55 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
