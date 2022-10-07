BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.