BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

