International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $35.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,401,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.