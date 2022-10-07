Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $71.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

