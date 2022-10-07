RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.87, but opened at $92.48. RPM International shares last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 5,658 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in RPM International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

